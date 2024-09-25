According to the U. S. Solar Market Insight Q3 2024 report, in the two years since passage of the IRA the solar industry has added 75 GW of new capacity to the grid, representing over 36% of all solar capacity built in U. S. history. From pv magazine USA The U. S. solar industry installed 9. 4 GW of new electric generation capacity in Q2 2024, thanks to strong clean energy policy, according to the U. S. Solar Market Insight Q3 2024 report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. In August 2022 when President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, ...

