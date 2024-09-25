DJ Funding Circle Plc: Board Change

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Board Change 25-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funding Circle Holdings plc Board Change As Samir Desai CBE (co-founder and non-executive director) comes to the end of his three-year term, he has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as non-executive director with effect from 25 October 2024. Andrew Learoyd, Chair, said: "On behalf of myself and the rest of the Board, I would like to thank Samir for his support and commitment as a non-executive director. Samir has been instrumental in building Funding Circle into the highly innovative business it is today, helping thousands of small businesses get the funding they need to win. We wish him well for the future." Samir Desai CBE, Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director, said: "Since stepping back as CEO, it has been a pleasure to support Funding Circle as a non-executive director. As I come to the end of my three-year term, I am completing the transition and stepping down from the Board. I am very supportive of the strategic changes Lisa and the team have made and am excited about Funding Circle's future. I look forward to continuing to support the Company as a shareholder and its biggest fan." -ENDS- Enquiries: Funding Circle Investor Relations Tony Nicol ir@fundingcircle.com Joint Corporate Brokers Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000) Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000) Funding Circle Media Relations Angeli Everitt (+44 20 3830 1325) press@fundingcircle.com Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP13.6bn in credit to over 100,00 businesses in the UK. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience, powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: BOA TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 348844 EQS News ID: 1994819 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

