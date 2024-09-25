Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
BREAKING NEWS: Nachbörsliche Hammermeldung - explodiert die Aktie heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
25.09.24
08:59 Uhr
1,450 Euro
-0,080
-5,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,61009:21
Dow Jones News
25.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: Board Change

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Board Change 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Board Change 
25-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Board Change 
 
As Samir Desai CBE (co-founder and non-executive director) comes to the end of his three-year term, he has informed the 
Board of his intention to step down from his role as non-executive director with effect from 25 October 2024. 
 
Andrew Learoyd, Chair, said: 
 
"On behalf of myself and the rest of the Board, I would like to thank Samir for his support and commitment as a 
non-executive director. Samir has been instrumental in building Funding Circle into the highly innovative business it 
is today, helping thousands of small businesses get the funding they need to win. We wish him well for the future." 
 
Samir Desai CBE, Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director, said: 
 
"Since stepping back as CEO, it has been a pleasure to support Funding Circle as a non-executive director. As I come to 
the end of my three-year term, I am completing the transition and stepping down from the Board. I am very supportive of 
the strategic changes Lisa and the team have made and am excited about Funding Circle's future. I look forward to 
continuing to support the Company as a shareholder and its biggest fan." 
 
-ENDS- 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle Investor Relations 
Tony Nicol 
ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000) 
Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000) 
 
Funding Circle Media Relations 
Angeli Everitt (+44 20 3830 1325) 
press@fundingcircle.com 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP13.6bn in 
credit to over 100,00 businesses in the UK. 
 
Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience, powered by data 
and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an 
underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  348844 
EQS News ID:  1994819 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1994819&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.