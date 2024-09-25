The Germany-based consulting company has presented a new online tool for tracking, pricing and analyzing renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs). It is targeted at both buyers and sellers of renewable energy. Synertics, a consulting and pricing research publisher based in Germany, has launched a new online tool for tracking, pricing and evaluating renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs). Targeted at both buyers and suppliers of renewable energy, it offers "transparent and comprehensive" price breakdowns and revenue risk analysis support to evaluate PPAs and define hedging strategies. ...

