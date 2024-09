The latest irradiance sensor solution from Japan-based EKO Instruments provides continuous measurements in the field. Well-suited for bifacial PV systems, it supports the measurement of global horizontal irradiance, diffuse horizontal irradiance and direct normal irradiance, even in reflective and cloudy conditions. Japanese scientific equipment company EKO Instruments has introduced a new pyranometer solution, dubbed MS-80SH Plus+, to provide continuous irradiance measurements in-situ, featuring functionality that makes it suitable for bifacial PV installations. "Its unique capability to measure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...