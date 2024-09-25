Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly increased its acreage on the "Case Lake West Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatite Project" in Larder Lake Mining division of Ontario, Canada, roughly 100 km north of Kirkland Lake, NE Ontario. This project now consists of approximately 4,200 contiguous acres prospective for Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatites directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake cesium and pegmatite swarm discovery. On May 22, 2024, Power Metals announced, "world-class cesium results up to 18.13 per cent at Case Lake." This was very exciting news regarding this growing cesium district. Sienna management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc. stated, "We are pleased to almost double our acreage on the Case Lake West Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatite Project in Ontario. This area is one of the world's only areas prospective for Cesium. Sienna has significantly increased its acreage and management looks forward to getting the work program underway on this exciting project. Sienna is coming into a very active period and management is very optimistic about the short and long term growth drivers in place now."

Case Lake West Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatite Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/224495_96f2d584940c5a40_002full.jpg

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna has significantly increased acreage of the "Stonesthrow Gold Project", consisting now of approximately 31,718 contiguous acres prospective for gold. Sienna has also recently acquired the "Case Lake West Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatite Project" in Larder Lake Mining division of Ontario, Canada roughly 100 km north of Kirkland Lake, NE Ontario. This project consists of approximately 4,200 contiguous acres prospective for Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatites. Sienna has also just acquired the 10,357 acre "Uranium Town Project" bordering Denison Mines Corporation, the now 23,134 contiguous acre "Dragon Uranium Project" bordering Cameco Corporation and the 55,440 acre "Atomic Uranium Project" in the world renowned Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Also, Sienna recently expanded the "Elko Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada. This project consists of approximately 1840 contiguous acres directly bordering Surge Battery Metals' "Nevada North Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada who announced the highest grade lithium deposit in the USA. Sienna is also one of the larger landholders in Clayton Valley Nevada. Sienna's Clayton Valley projects include the Blue Clay Lithium Project, the Silver Peak South Project, and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project. Clayton Valley is home to the only lithium production in North America, being Albemarle Corp's Silver Peak deposit. This project is also near Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory in Nevada. On March 18, 2021, Schlumberger New Energy Venture announced the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant through its new venture, NeoLith Energy in a strategic partnership with Pure Energy. The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. The NeoLith Energy sustainable approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction (DLE) process to enable the production of high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time from over a year to weeks. Results from this pilot plant are expected in 2024 and could have a significant impact on the brine prospects within Clayton Valley Nevada as Sienna is located in the deepest section of this brine deposit.

This new acreage was acquired via staking.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

