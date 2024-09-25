Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTC: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce a significant energy sale secured following its participation in the quarterly superintendent meeting in Ottawa.

As the exclusive vendor invited to this event, attended by over 20 superintendents, Hybrid engaged with key industry decision-makers, resulting in a confirmation of a sale of the Spark from a key procurement manager. This sale will see Hybrid's innovative trailer mounted hybrid Spark powering major pieces of equipment on their construction site.

Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions, commented: "This major sale is a testament to the effectiveness and appeal of our sustainable energy solutions. The procurement manager's enthusiasm suggests our products align perfectly with their organization's commitment to achieving net zero by 2050." The sale addresses critical industry challenges highlighted during the meeting, including the costs associated with operating on diesel power generators and the need to reduce emissions Superintendents revealed spending up to $9,000 to $10,000 per month on diesel for on-site office trailers, a cost that Hybrid's solutions aim to significantly reduce.

Hybrid's partnership with EllisDon Corporation, a leading construction services company, played a crucial role in securing this sale. During the meeting's sustainability portion, EllisDon featured Hybrid's diesel + solar hybrid system and the trailer-mounted Spark, emphasizing Hybrid's pivotal role in the future of construction energy.

"This sale, in collaboration with EllisDon Corporation, marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the energy landscape in the construction industry," added Byrne. "Our solutions not only offer substantial cost savings, but also enhance safety and efficiency on-site, supporting the industry's transition towards sustainable practices."

Hybrid Power Solutions anticipates that this major sale will contribute significantly to its revenue growth and further strengthen its position in the clean energy market, particularly within the construction sector.

For additional information on this project, please see following articles - EllisDon Hybrid Generator Test and Zero Emissions Day with Hybrid Power.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.