Scientists in Spain have created a semi-online technique to predict solar irradiance at different locations inside a photovoltaic plant. The proposed training approach is described as suitable for highly variable time series forecasting. Researchers from the University of Seville in Spain have developed a novel machine-learning algorithm for forecasting very short-term solar irradiance. Its input is based on the preprocessing of sensor data, utilizing temporal and spatial correlation analysis of cloud movement. "Short-term or very short-term forecasting of electricity production could help areas, ...

