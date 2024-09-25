ICRA says renewable energy will account for 35% of India's energy mix by 2030 as coal drops to 59%. From pv magazine India ICRA said that India's share of renewables, including hydrooiwer, will rise to 35% of its power generation mix by fiscal year 2029-30, up from 21% in fiscal 2024. Coal's share is expected to fall to 59% from 75% in fiscal 2024, with gas and nuclear power contributing the rest. The Indian government has committed to having 50% of its installed power capacity come from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. The government has also set a yearly trajectory for renewable purchase ...

