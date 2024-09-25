Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2024 09:34 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLOBAL DIGITAL TRADE EXPO: 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo Unveiled in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) officially opens today at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center, welcoming visitors from September 25 to 29. Under the theme "Digital Trade, Global Access," the expo brings together nearly 100 countries and international organizations, engaging over 1,500 enterprises and attracting more than 30,000 professional buyers from around the globe.

This year's expo features nine diverse pavilions, each showcasing innovations and advancements in the digital trade sector. The pavilions include the Comprehensive Exhibition Pavilion, Data & Finance Pavilion, Silk Road E-Commerce Pavilion, AI Pavilion, Smart Travel Pavilion, Digital Entertainment Pavilion, Digital Healthcare Pavilion, Smart City Pavilion, and Consumer Electronics Pavilion. Exhibitors will demonstrate their latest products, services, and breakthroughs, fostering global cooperation and exchange in the digital trade arena.

A standout attraction in the Comprehensive Pavilion is Game Science, which will showcase a demo of their action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong. Rooted in Chinese mythology, this game takes players on an epic adventure inspired by Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. Game Science aims to provide thrilling experiences that seamlessly blend culture and technology, transcending borders between nations and industries.

About the Global Digital Trade Expo

The Global Digital Trade Expo is China's only national-level international professional exhibition focused on digital trade. Its goals include establishing a worldwide digital trade network, exploring international cooperation opportunities, promoting the growth of global digital trade, and sharing industry achievements. The 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo serves as a premier platform for enterprises and purchasers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

Media Contact

Exhibition Name: Global Digital Trade Expo

Email: sherryma@hangzhouexpo.com

Website: https://www.gdte.org.cn/En/index.htm

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-digital-trade-expo/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552832048109

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globaldigitaltradeexpo/

X: https://x.com/gdte2024

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GlobalDigitalTradeExpo


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.