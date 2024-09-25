Alongside its H124 results, Esker confirmed that Bridgepoint, in association with General Atlantic and management shareholders, is proposing a cash public tender offer for the company at €262 per share. This represents a 30% premium to the unaffected share price on 8 August. The supervisory board has welcomed the principle of the offer. If the tender offer is successful (ie 60% or more of shares are tendered), the deal is expected to complete in late Q424 or early Q125.

