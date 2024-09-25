Australian households and small businesses continue to spearhead the nation's renewable energy transition with a new report revealing that 1. 3 GW of rooftop solar capacity was installed during the first half of 2024. From pv magazine Australia A new report released by the Clean Energy Council (CEC) shows Australian households added 141,364 new rooftop solar systems with a combined generation capacity of 1. 3 GW to the national electricity grid in the first six months of the year. More than 3. 7 million Australian homes and small businesses now have solar panels on their roofs with the CEC's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...