The Italian manufacturer said the its new polyvalent reversible heat pump has a seasonal coefficient of performance of 4. 44 to 4. 59 and a seasonal energy efficiency ratio of 7. 72 to 7. 53. It can reportedly achieve a flow temperature of up to 55 C. Italian heat pump producer Clivet has unveiled a polyvalent reversible heat pump for industrial applications. Called SCREWLINE-i (WiDHN-KSL1 PL), the new product uses a hydrofluoroolefins-based, azeotropic refrigerant known as R513a and inverter screw compressors. "Our new water-cooled multipurpose heat pump is innovative and silent," the company's ...

