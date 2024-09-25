Revolutionizing IoT Connectivity by simplifying LoRaWAN network installation

The Things Industries, a leading provider of IoT solutions, is proud to announce the launch of The Things Indoor Gateway Pro, the next-generation managed LoRaWAN Gateway. This product is designed to enable seamless LoRaWAN network installation. Integrated with The Things Stack, it offers unparalleled connectivity flexibility and resilience, zero-touch provisioning and comprehensive cloud management.

Building on the success of the acclaimed The Things Indoor Gateway, The Things Indoor Gateway Pro addresses the evolving needs of IoT deployments with enhanced features and capabilities. With its advanced device management features, integrated LTE modem, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, this gateway is set to transform the landscape of IoT network management.

Key Features of The Things Indoor Gateway Pro Managed LoRaWAN Gateway:

Zero-Touch Provisioning: Simplifies deployment and setup, enabling quick and easy installation without the need for technical expertise.

Simplifies deployment and setup, enabling quick and easy installation without the need for technical expertise. Fully Cloud-Managed: Offers comprehensive remote management capabilities, including firmware updates, device monitoring, and real-time insights.

Offers comprehensive remote management capabilities, including firmware updates, device monitoring, and real-time insights. Advanced Connectivity Options: Supports cellular backhaul via LTE Cat-1bis, Ethernet and Wi-Fi with automated failover, ensuring robust and flexible connectivity.

Supports cellular backhaul via LTE Cat-1bis, Ethernet and Wi-Fi with automated failover, ensuring robust and flexible connectivity. Enhanced Device Management: Includes features such as mTLS, FOTA, remote reboot, hardware secure boot, spectral scan, and smarter filtering capabilities.

Includes features such as mTLS, FOTA, remote reboot, hardware secure boot, spectral scan, and smarter filtering capabilities. Future-Proof Technology: Built with the latest components and standards to ensure long-term reliability and performance.

For companies looking to scale their IoT deployments, The Things Indoor Gateway Pro is the ideal solution. Its zero-touch provisioning and fully cloud-managed capabilities streamline the installation and management processes, reducing the need for extensive technical expertise and minimizing operational expenses. The advanced connectivity options and enhanced device management features ensure a reliable and flexible network infrastructure, allowing businesses to focus on expanding their IoT projects without worrying about network reliability and maintenance.

"Our new Managed LoRaWAN Gateway represents a significant leap forward in IoT connectivity and management," said Wienke Giezeman, CEO of The Things Industries. "By integrating advanced features and maintaining the simplicity and reliability that our customers expect, we are providing a solution that not only meets but exceeds the demands of modern IoT deployments. We are excited to see the impact this gateway will have on our customers' operations."

Business Case: Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

This next-generation gateway is designed to lower the TCO of LoRaWAN deployments by 33%. By offering zero-touch provisioning and fully cloud-managed capabilities, it reduces operational expenses, minimizes maintenance costs, and ensures faster return on investment (ROI).

Integrated with The Things Stack

The full integration with The Things Stack allows for real-time monitoring, alerting, comprehensive analytics, enhancing network reliability and operational efficiency. With full remote management capabilities, network operators can easily oversee and optimize their IoT networks from a centralized interface without ever needing physical access to the gateway.

Availability:

The Things Indoor Gateway Pro is available for order starting September 25, 2024. Customers can purchase the gateway through The Things Shop.

Logistics and Installation:

The gateway will be available for purchase through The Things Shop. The Things Industries' logistics stack ensures fast, reliable delivery across North America and Europe. The installation process is designed to be simple and non-technical, allowing for highly concurrent installations and shortening the time to value.

For further information, please visit ttig.pro or contact sales@thethingsindustries.com

About The Things Industries:

The Things Industries is a pioneer in LoRaWAN technology, providing robust and scalable IoT solutions through its comprehensive LoRaWAN network server, The Things Stack. With a commitment to open standards and innovation, The Things Industries empowers businesses to leverage IoT for a smarter, more connected world.

marketing@thethingsindustries.com