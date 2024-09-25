Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
WKN: A1W16N | ISIN: HU0000123096 | Ticker-Symbol: RIG2
Frankfurt
25.09.24
08:05 Uhr
26,980 Euro
-0,220
-0,81 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 10:12 Uhr
Gedeon Richter presents analysis on cannabis usage among patients with schizophrenia: a new medical solution to a severe issue might be available

A novel psychiatric scale developed by colleagues of Gedeon Richter Plc. in collaboration with academia was also presented at the 37th ECNP conference

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 37th Annual Meeting of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP), held between 21-24 September 2024, new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. First of all, cariprazine seems to be an effective treatment option for patients with schizophrenia and comorbid cannabis use disorder, according to one of the five posters presented at the congress. Furthermore, during an industry sponsored session, a new transdiagnostic scale for quantifying and visualizing symptom severity of patients with different psychiatric conditions was also presented, that was developed by the medical team of Gedeon Richter Plc. and recognized professors.

Schizophrenia often co-occurs with cannabis use disorder however, available antipsychotic treatments frequently fail to address both disorders. In a scientific poster showcased by Gedeon Richter at ECNP in Milan, cariprazine was presented to be a potentially effective treatment option for patients with first-episode schizophrenia and comorbid cannabis use disorder according to the results of a 6-month observational study. Four other scientific posters were also presented at the congress by Gedeon Richter about the role of cariprazine in the treatment of schizophrenia such as the efficacy of cariprazine in patients who develop akathisia as a side effect or the impact of functioning on the risk of relapse in patients treated with cariprazine vs placebo. Cariprazine is a 3rd generation antipsychotic medication with a unique receptor profile and proven efficacy in schizophrenia, including negative symptoms.

Lacking biomarkers in psychiatry calls for valid and reliable assessments of psychopathology across mental disorders that are easy to use, bridge research and clinical care, and that can capture clinician and patient perspectives. Recognizing this problem, the Gedeon Richter medical team together with experienced psychiatric professors developed a scale to handle this challenge. Using this new transdiagnostic scale called the Transdiagnostic Global Impression - Psychopathology (TGI-P) scale could help CNS professionals and psychologists to quickly assess and visualize symptoms in several psychiatric conditions. During an industry sponsored session, the details and the usability of the tool were shown to the audience.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gedeon-richter-presents-analysis-on-cannabis-usage-among-patients-with-schizophrenia-a-new-medical-solution-to-a-severe-issue-might-be-available-302258335.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
