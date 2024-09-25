Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024

PR Newswire
25.09.2024 10:16 Uhr
92 Leser
Boliden and Komatsu deepen cooperation around fossil-free mining

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For several years, Boliden and Komatsu have collaborated on the electrification and automation of mining trucks in the open pit copper mine Aitik. Now the collaboration is further deepened with a world premiere of a mining truck that can be converted to battery technology.

In Aitik, electrified trolley systems have, separate from this cooperation, been implemented with the aim of reducing diesel consumption and 17 mining trucks have been converted to self-driving in an autonomous haulage system (AHS). In connection with the world's largest expo for mining equipment, MINEXPO in Las Vegas, Boliden and Komatsu presented the next step in the development towards fossil-free mining. As the first operation in the world, a mining truck from Komatsu, with the option to convert to battery operation, will be introduced in Aitik. This as a result of a collaborative project where the mining truck is tested in a production environment with the aim of further developing technology and implementation possibilities.

"We have taken and continue to take important steps in the development towards a mining operation with high productivity combined with low climate impact. I am extremely proud that we are still a frontrunner in this development and thereby being a global role model in the industry", says Stefan Romedahl, President, Business Area Mines.

The mining truck now presented by Komatsu is called the Power Agnostic 930E and, as the name suggests, it can be converted from diesel to various types of fossil-free power sources.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
+46 70 453 65 88
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-and-komatsu-deepen-cooperation-around-fossil-free-mining,c4042150

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4042150/3018649.pdf

Press release

SOURCE Boliden

© 2024 PR Newswire
