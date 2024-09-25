Hecate Energy is working on a 1 GW solar facility at Hanford, a former US nuclear weapons manufacturing site, while NextEra is negotiating to build solar at a nuclear storage facility in New Mexico. From pv magazine USA The US Department of Energy (DOE) said that NextEra will enter into negotiations with it to lease property at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) to construct, at minimum, a 150 MW (AC) of solar and a 100 MW energy storage storage facility. The project near Carlsbad, New Mexico, is the second publicly announced federal government development as part of the Cleanup to Clean Energy ...

