Teamsters Local 317: Borgwarner Teamsters Reach Agreement, Ending Strike

Local 317 Members Vote Overwhelmingly for New Contract

LANSING, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two weeks on the picket line, Teamsters Local 317 members have voted overwhelmingly to approve a contract with BorgWarner, securing wage increases and expanded benefits.

"We are proud of our Teamsters brothers and sisters who were willing to stand up to corporate bullying and unite for a strong contract," said Duane Wright, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 317. "It's because of their solidarity that we were able to get this deal across the table."

The more than 700 workers represented by Local 317 will receive 21 percent in wage increases over the life of the four-year agreement, a $5,500 ratification bonus, and expanded medical and vacation benefits.

Teamsters at BorgWarner went on strike on September 9 after an overwhelming 98 percent vote in favor of authorizing a strike. The workers voted down a prior subpar offer from the company before ratifying the current agreement by 90 percent.

"The past two weeks have been stressful, especially with our members' concern over the loss of health insurance and the impact that has on our families," said Lane Yon, a Local 317 member and chairperson of the strike committee. "However, during the strike we all came together as a union and a community and got support from our neighbors and local and state officials. We weren't asking for the moon, just a piece of the pie. This new contract is exactly what we were fighting for. At the end of the day, our members love working here and just want to get back to work."

Teamsters Local 317 represents thousands of members across Upstate New York. For more information, visit teamsterslocal317.org.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 317