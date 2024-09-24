Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887320 | ISIN: US0997241064 | Ticker-Symbol: BGW
Tradegate
25.09.24
10:32 Uhr
31,255 Euro
-0,155
-0,49 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BORGWARNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORGWARNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,24531,43511:22
31,22031,41510:32
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 20:10 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teamsters Local 317: Borgwarner Teamsters Reach Agreement, Ending Strike

Local 317 Members Vote Overwhelmingly for New Contract

LANSING, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two weeks on the picket line, Teamsters Local 317 members have voted overwhelmingly to approve a contract with BorgWarner, securing wage increases and expanded benefits.

"We are proud of our Teamsters brothers and sisters who were willing to stand up to corporate bullying and unite for a strong contract," said Duane Wright, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 317. "It's because of their solidarity that we were able to get this deal across the table."

The more than 700 workers represented by Local 317 will receive 21 percent in wage increases over the life of the four-year agreement, a $5,500 ratification bonus, and expanded medical and vacation benefits.

Teamsters at BorgWarner went on strike on September 9 after an overwhelming 98 percent vote in favor of authorizing a strike. The workers voted down a prior subpar offer from the company before ratifying the current agreement by 90 percent.

"The past two weeks have been stressful, especially with our members' concern over the loss of health insurance and the impact that has on our families," said Lane Yon, a Local 317 member and chairperson of the strike committee. "However, during the strike we all came together as a union and a community and got support from our neighbors and local and state officials. We weren't asking for the moon, just a piece of the pie. This new contract is exactly what we were fighting for. At the end of the day, our members love working here and just want to get back to work."

Teamsters Local 317 represents thousands of members across Upstate New York. For more information, visit teamsterslocal317.org.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 317

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.