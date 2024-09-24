Worthington Enterprises, Inc.: Worthington Enterprises Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) reported net sales of $257.3 million and net earnings from continuing operations of $24.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended August 31, 2024. This compares to net sales of $311.9 million and net earnings from continuing operations of $26.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations totaled $25.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $37.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior year comparable quarter. Reported results reflect the controlling interest portion of continuing operations and were impacted by certain items, as summarized in the table below.



(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 1Q 2025 1Q 2024 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings from continuing operations $ 24.3 $ 0.48 $ 26.8 $ 0.54 Restructuring charges 0.8 0.02 - - Corporate costs eliminated at Separation (1) - - 7.4 0.15 Separation costs - - 1.8 0.04 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1.2 0.02 Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations $ 25.1 $ 0.50 $ 37.2 $ 0.75

(1) References in this release to the "Separation" are to the Company's separation of its former steel processing business into Worthington Steel, Inc. on December 1, 2023.

Financial highlights, on a continuing operations basis, for the current year and prior year quarters are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

1Q 2025 1Q 2024 Net sales $ 257.3 $ 311.9 Operating loss (4.7 ) (7.3 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) (3.5 ) 4.8 Net earnings from continuing operations 24.3 26.8 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 48.4 65.9 EPS from continuing operations - diluted 0.48 0.54 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.75

"We had another respectable quarter thanks to our team's focus on managing costs and serving our customers even as persistent higher interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty continued to impact demand," said Worthington Enterprises President and CEO Andy Rose. "Consumer Products had a solid quarter delivering year over year earnings growth despite flat volumes. Building Products earnings were down on weak volumes in our heating and cooking business, combined with lower contributions from ClarkDietrich, which continued to face some margin compression. Our teams are navigating the current environment well with a focus on delivering value-added solutions and products for our customers."

Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $257.3 million, a decrease of $54.6 million, or 17.5%, from the prior year quarter, driven by the impact of the deconsolidation of the former Sustainable Energy Solutions ("SES") segment during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 combined with lower volume in the Building Products segment. Net sales in the prior year first quarter included $28.6 million related to SES, which is now an unconsolidated joint venture, with the Company's share of SES joint venture results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 reported within equity income on the consolidated statement of earnings.

The operating loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was favorable by $2.6 million compared to the prior year quarter, which included $2.4 million of non-recurring Separation costs and $9.7 million of SG&A expense that was eliminated post-Separation. Excluding restructuring and the aforementioned effects of the Separation in the prior year quarter, the Company generated an operating loss of $3.5 million compared to operating income of $4.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year decrease was driven by lower gross margin in Building Products partially offset by the lack of the operating loss generated by the former SES segment in the prior year quarter.

Equity income decreased $9.9 million from the prior year quarter to $35.5 million, driven by lower contributions from ClarkDietrich, which was down $8.0 million from the prior year quarter combined with a $1.8 million loss generated from the newly formed SES joint venture.

Income tax expense was $6.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $9.0 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower pre-tax earnings from continuing operations. Tax expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 reflects an estimated annual effective rate of 24.5% compared to 25.1% in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total debt of $300.0 million at first quarter end was consistent with the balance at May 31, 2024. The Company ended the quarter with cash of $178.5 million, down $65.7 million from May 31, 2024, primarily driven by the purchase of Hexagon Ragasco.

Quarterly Segment Results

Consumer Products generated net sales of $117.6 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up $0.2 million, from the prior year quarter on marginally higher volume. Adjusted EBITDA of $17.8 million, was up $3.5 million from the prior year quarter, driven by improved gross margin.

Building Products generated net sales of $139.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, down $26.2 million, or 15.8%, from the prior year quarter because of lower volume and an unfavorable shift in product mix, partially offset by contributions from Hexagon Ragasco. Adjusted EBITDA of $39.7 million decreased by $20.0 million from the prior year quarter, driven by the impact of lower volume and unfavorable mix combined with lower contributions of equity income, primarily from ClarkDietrich. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 includes $1.9 million of incremental expense related to the Hexagon Ragasco acquisition resulting primarily from the step up of inventory to fair value.

Recent Developments

On June 3, 2024, the Company acquired Hexagon Ragasco, a leading global manufacturer of composite propane cylinders. The purchase price was approximately $100.3 million, net of cash acquired, with a future earnout of up to approximately $14.0 million.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased a total of 150,000 of its common shares for $6.8 million, at an average purchase price of $45.35.

On September 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per common share payable on December 27, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

Outlook

"We have a positive long-term outlook especially with the recent recalibration of interest rates. Our market-leading products and brands are well-positioned to take advantage of long-term secular trends and should benefit when near-term headwinds subside and demand normalizes," Rose said. "We are also equipped with a strong balance sheet and the ability to drive long-term growth and reward shareholders as we leverage the Worthington Business System of transformation, innovation and M&A."

Upcoming Investor Events

CJS Securities Investor Briefings (Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow), October 9, 2024

Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference, November 12, 2024

Conference Call

The Company will review fiscal 2025 first quarter results during its quarterly conference call on September 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonEnterprises.com.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman® (propane cylinders), CoMet®, Garden-Weasel®, General®, HALO, Hawkeye, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, NEXI, Pactool International®, PowerCore, Well-X-Trol® and XLite, among others. The Company also serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem via a joint venture focused on on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises and its joint ventures employ approximately 6,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation, participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts. For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com.

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 257,308 $ 311,918 Cost of goods sold 194,813 242,288 Gross profit 62,495 69,630 Selling, general and administrative expense 66,036 74,544 Restructuring and other expense, net 1,158 - Separation costs - 2,410 Operating loss (4,699 ) (7,324 ) Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 486 299 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,534 ) Interest expense, net (489 ) (1,074 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 35,492 45,424 Earnings before income taxes 30,790 35,791 Income tax expense 6,782 8,960 Net earnings from continuing operations 24,008 26,831 Net earnings from discontinued operations - 72,872 Net earnings 24,008 99,703 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (245 ) 3,597 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 24,253 $ 96,106 Amounts attributable to controlling interest: Net earnings from continuing operations $ 24,253 $ 26,831 Net earnings from discontinued operations - 69,275 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 24,253 $ 96,106 Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.49 $ 0.55 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic - 1.42 Net earnings per share attributable to controlling interest - basic $ 0.49 $ 1.97 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.54 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted - 1.39 Net earnings per share attributable to controlling interest - diluted $ 0.48 $ 1.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 49,487 48,842 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 50,365 49,886 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.17 $ 0.32

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

(In thousands) August 31, May 31, 2024 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,547 $ 244,225 Receivables, less allowances of $508 and $343 at August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively 168,497 199,798 Inventories Raw materials 77,577 66,040 Work in process 10,053 11,668 Finished products 99,669 86,907 Total inventories 187,299 164,615 Income taxes receivable 4,711 17,319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,383 47,936 Total current assets 576,437 673,893 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 140,467 144,863 Operating lease assets 27,109 18,667 Goodwill 373,375 331,595 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $87,024 and $83,242 at August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively 250,376 221,071 Other assets 21,611 21,342 Property, plant and equipment: Land 8,676 8,657 Buildings and improvements 129,254 123,478 Machinery and equipment 344,250 321,836 Construction in progress 33,841 24,504 Total property, plant and equipment 516,021 478,475 Less: accumulated depreciation 260,125 251,269 Total property, plant and equipment, net 255,896 227,206 Total assets $ 1,645,271 $ 1,638,637 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 82,768 $ 91,605 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 30,536 41,974 Dividends payable 9,443 9,038 Other accrued items 34,486 29,061 Current operating lease liabilities 7,353 6,228 Income taxes payable 1,652 470 Total current liabilities 166,238 178,376 Other liabilities 57,918 62,243 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 110,522 111,905 Long-term debt 300,009 298,133 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 20,166 12,818 Deferred income taxes 87,177 84,150 Total liabilities 742,030 747,625 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 901,353 888,879 Noncontrolling interests 1,888 2,133 Total equity 903,241 891,012 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,645,271 $ 1,638,637

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 24,008 $ 99,703 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,830 28,325 Impairment of long-lived assets - 1,401 Benefit from deferred income taxes (5,537 ) (5,453 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,534 Bad debt income (8 ) (799 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 3,453 10,225 Net loss (gain) on sale of assets (18 ) 105 Stock-based compensation 3,925 4,516 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables 28,166 (8,843 ) Inventories (6,406 ) (64,327 ) Accounts payable (13,093 ) 278 Accrued compensation and employee benefits (11,445 ) (12,014 ) Other operating items, net 6,271 5,045 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,146 59,696 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (9,629 ) (29,298 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (88,887 ) - Proceeds from sale of assets, net of selling costs 11,769 51 Investment in non-marketable equity securities (2,000 ) (40 ) Investment in note receivable - (15,000 ) Net cash used by investing activities (88,747 ) (44,287 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (8,116 ) (15,725 ) Repurchase of common shares (6,803 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings (3,158 ) (5,130 ) Net repayments of short-term borrowings - (2,813 ) Principal payments on long-term obligations - (243,757 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests - (1,921 ) Net cash used by financing activities (18,077 ) (269,346 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (65,678 ) (253,937 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 244,225 454,946 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (1) $ 178,547 $ 201,009

(1) The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated in the periods presented herein. Accordingly, the consolidated statements of cash flows include the results from continuing and discontinued operations.

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except units and per share amounts

The following provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted earnings before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense (benefit), adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest, adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and adjusted effective tax rate, from their most comparable GAAP measure for the three months ended August 31, 2024, and August 31, 2023. Refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions section herein and non-GAAP footnotes below for further information on these measures.

Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 Operating

Loss Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations (1) Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations GAAP $ (4,699 ) $ 30,790 $ 6,782 $ 24,253 0.48 Restructuring and other expense, net 1,158 1,158 (290 ) 868 0.02 Non-GAAP $ (3,541 ) $ 31,948 $ 7,072 $ 25,121 $ 0.50

Three Months Ended August 31, 2023 Operating

Income (Loss) Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations (1) Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations GAAP $ (7,324 ) $ 35,791 $ 8,960 $ 26,831 $ 0.54 Corporate costs eliminated at Separation 9,672 9,672 (2,271 ) 7,401 0.15 Separation costs 2,410 2,410 (566 ) 1,844 0.04 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,534 (360 ) 1,174 0.02 Non-GAAP $ 4,758 $ 49,407 $ 12,157 $ 37,250 $ 0.75

(1) Excludes the impact of noncontrolling interest.

To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023 the following supplemental information has been provided. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations to the most comparable GAAP measures, earnings before income taxes and earnings before income taxes margin.

Three Months Ended August 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Volume Consumer Products 16,171 16,032 Building Products 3,094 3,809 Total reportable segments 19,265 19,841 Other - 106 Consolidated 19,265 19,947 Net sales Consumer Products $ 117,596 $ 117,353 Building Products 139,712 165,928 Total reportable segments 257,308 283,281 Other - 28,637 Consolidated $ 257,308 $ 311,918 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations Consumer Products $ 17,775 $ 14,275 Building Products 39,729 59,692 Total reportable segments 57,504 73,967 Other (9,067 ) (8,052 ) Consolidated $ 48,437 $ 65,915 Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations Consumer Products 15.1 % 12.2 % Building Products 28.4 % 36.0 % Consolidated 18.8 % 21.1 % Equity income by unconsolidated affiliate WAVE (1) $ 27,901 $ 28,315 ClarkDietrich (1) 8,744 16,728 Other (2) (1,153 ) 381 Consolidated $ 35,492 $ 45,424

Equity income contributed by Worthington Armstrong Venture ("WAVE") and ClarkDietrich is associated with our Building Products segment. Other includes the Company's share of the equity earnings of Taxi Workhorse, LLC and the SES joint venture.

A reconciliation from net earnings before income taxes from continuing operations to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the each of the periods presented is provided below.

Three Months Ended August 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Earnings before income taxes (GAAP) $ 30,790 $ 35,791 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (245 ) - Net earnings before income taxes attributable to controlling interest 31,035 35,791 Interest expense, net 489 1,074 EBIT (subtotal) 31,524 36,865 Corporate costs eliminated at Separation - 9,672 Restructuring and other expense, net 1,158 - Separation costs - 2,410 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,534 Adjusted EBIT (subtotal) 32,682 50,481 Depreciation and amortization 11,830 12,075 Stock-based compensation 3,925 3,359 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 48,437 $ 65,915 Earnings before income taxes margin 12.0 % 11.5 % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations 18.8 % 21.1 %

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

NON-GAAP MEASURES. These materials include certain financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of the Company's ongoing operations. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning, and determine incentive compensation. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information and additional perspective on the performance of the Company's ongoing operations and should not be considered as an alternative to the comparable GAAP measure. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures allow for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the Company's businesses and enables investors to evaluate operations and future prospects in the same manner as management.

The following provides an explanation of each non-GAAP measure presented in these materials:

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding the items listed below, to the extent naturally included in operating income (loss).

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest is defined as net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest excluding the after-tax effect of the excluded items listed below.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations is defined as adjusted net earnings from continuing operations divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding).

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). EBITDA is calculated by adding or subtracting, as appropriate, interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization to/from net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest, which is further adjusted to exclude impairment and restructuring charges (gains) as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations, as outlined below. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation due to its non-cash nature, which is consistent with how management assesses operating performance. At the segment level, adjusted EBITDA includes expense allocations for centralized corporate back-office functions that exist to support the day-to-day business operations. Public company and other governance costs are held at the corporate-level.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Exclusions from Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes it is useful to exclude the following items from the non-GAAP measures presented in this report for its own and investors' assessment of the business for the reasons identified below:

Impairment charges are excluded because they do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations, are inherently unpredictable in timing and amount, and are non-cash, which we believe facilitates the comparison of historical, current and forecasted financial results.

Restructuring activities, which can result in both discrete gains and/or losses, consist of established programs that are not part of our ongoing operations, such as divestitures, closing or consolidating facilities, employee severance (including rationalizing headcount or other significant changes in personnel), and realignment of existing operations (including changes to management structure in response to underlying performance and/or changing market conditions). These items are excluded because they are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business.

Separation costs, which consist of direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the completed Separation are excluded as they are one-time in nature and are not expected to occur in period following the Separation. These costs include fees paid to third-party advisors, such as investment banking, audit and other advisory services as well as direct and incremental costs associated with the Separation of shared corporate functions. Results in the current fiscal year also include incremental compensation expense associated with the modification of unvested short and long-term incentive compensation awards, as required under the employee matters agreement executed in conjunction with the Separation.

Loss on early extinguishment of debt is excluded because it does not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. Additionally, the amount and frequency of this type of charge is not consistent and is significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt extinguishment transactions.

Pension settlement charges are excluded because due to their non-cash nature and the fact that they do not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. These transactions typically result from the transfer of all or a portion of the total projected benefit obligation to third-party insurance companies.

Corporate costs eliminated at Separation reflect certain corporate overhead costs that no longer exist post-Separation. These costs were included in continuing operations as they represent general corporate overhead that was historically allocated to the Company's former steel processing business but did not meet the requirements to be presented as discontinued operations.

