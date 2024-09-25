Anzeige
25.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
China.org.cn: Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

In the summer of 1998, Fadhil Harby Al Dulaimy, an international student from Iraq, traveled thousands of miles to China, embarking on a journey of seeking knowledge and pursuing his dream. During his life in China for over two decades, he has witnessed the rapid development of China's economy. Meanwhile, he has successfully started up his own business and obtained permanent residence in China as the first Iraqi citizen.

Why did Fadhil choose to stay in China after graduation? What is life like as a permanent resident in China? Join us as we delve into Fadhil's story of chasing Chinese dream.

Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?
https://youtu.be/va3CzqsWMoU

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va3CzqsWMoU

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/why-does-an-iraqi-man-come-to-china-to-chase-his-dream-302258384.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
