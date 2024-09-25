EQS-News: Averi Finance / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Averi Finance Endorsed and Supported by the White House and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government as a Leading Private Investor and Financier of the Energy Sector in Africa



25.09.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Averi Finance Endorsed and Supported by the White House and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government as a Leading Private Investor and Financier of the Energy Sector in Africa With a proven track record of success, Averi Finance's management has participated in over 100 projects and transactions, arranging more than $16 billion across 15 emerging market countries WASHINGTON, D.C., United States, September 25, 2024/ -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met today at the White House during an official visit of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the United States. The visit is the first-ever by a President of the United Arab Emirates to Washington and marks the leaders' fourth bilateral meeting in the Biden-Harris Administration. The leaders affirmed the enduring U.S.-UAE strategic and defense partnership, bolstered areas of deepening cooperation in advanced technology and investments, and discussed global and regional matters. The leaders pledged to pursue new opportunities to strengthen their economic and defense partnership; promote peace and stability across the Middle East and wider region; and deliver global leadership on issues of shared importance. As a result of the meeting, Averi Finance is honoured to receive the endorsement and support from the White House and the UAE Government. This recognition highlights Averi Finance as a key player, investor and financier in the energy sector across Africa and reflects our extensive track record and work over the years, investing, financing, structuring projects and advising African Governments, UAE corporates, and public and private stakeholders to channel capital into various sectors, into the various sectors particularly energy. "The collaboration between the U.S. and UAE represents a significant opportunity to accelerate sustainable development efforts globally," said Gaspar Lino, CEO of Averi Finance. "We are enthusiastic about the emphasis on private sector engagement and look forward to exploring partnerships that will enhance the positive impact of our work across Africa." Averi Finance is an emerging markets investment and finance firm focused on Africa. As a specialist provider of capital investment and financing solutions to growth markets globally, we leverage unique project structuring capabilities to deliver impactful results. Recently, Averi Finance acquired 3.85 GW of solar and wind energy projects in South Africa and is investing in over 1,500 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines across the SADC region as a private investor. Under the U.S.-UAE Partnership to Accelerate Clean Energy (PACE) initiative, Averi Finance intends to facilitate $5 billion in investments, build 3 GW of power generation projects, construct over 3,000 kilometers of transmission and distribution lines, and establish over 500,000 new home and business connections. We also aim for a CO2 equivalent reduction or avoidance of 90 million tons, underscoring our commitment to sustainable energy solutions1-including our ongoing green and blue hydrogen projects designed to enhance energy security and promote environmental sustainability. As a UAE-based private sector partner under the U.S.-led Power Africa Initiative, Averi Finance is committed to supporting this vital effort, through its local offices in Angola, Southa Africa, Zambia, DRC, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Mauritius. With a proven track record of success, Averi Finance's management has participated in over 100 projects and transactions, arranging more than $16 billion across 15 emerging market countries. Our team's extensive experience and strong local networks enable us to consistently deliver impactful results. Averi Finance is dedicated to leveraging this strategic partnership to drive innovative financing solutions that address the pressing challenges of energy sustainability and economic development in Africa. By aligning our efforts with global initiatives, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the region's sustainable future. For more information about Averi Finance and our projects, please visit our website at www.AveriFinance.com . 1. https://apo-opa.co/47MsqVJ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Averi Finance. Download image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4gA1tIV (Caption: Joao Alvares, CIO of Averi Finance) Download image (2): https://apo-opa.co/3ZVkMXp (Caption: Gaspar Lino, CEO of Averi Finance) Download image (3): https://apo-opa.co/3ZBqUDG (Caption: Averi Finance Endorsed and Supported by the White House and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government as a Leading Private Investor and Financier of the Energy Sector in Africa (1)) Download image (4): https://apo-opa.co/3XVTLkX (Caption: Averi Finance Endorsed and Supported by the White House and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government as a Leading Private Investor and Financier of the Energy Sector in Africa (2)) Download image (5): https://apo-opa.co/3BqI252 (Caption: Averi Finance Endorsed and Supported by the White House and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government as a Leading Private Investor and Financier of the Energy Sector in Africa (3)) Download image (6): https://apo-opa.co/3XBrU8h (Caption: Averi Finance Endorsed and Supported by the White House and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government as a Leading Private Investor and Financier of the Energy Sector in Africa (4)) Download image (7): https://apo-opa.co/3XBrYF3 (Caption: Averi Finance Endorsed and Supported by the White House and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government as a Leading Private Investor and Financier of the Energy Sector in Africa (5)) Contact:

Gaspar Lino

Tel: +971503706701

Email: glino@averifinance.com



25.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

