Array Technologies says it has developed a 77-degree solar tracker stow designed to protect solar assets from hail and high winds by responding to severe weather events. From pv magazine USA Array Technologies, a utility-scale PV tracker supplier, said at the RE+ solar industry conference in September that it is developing a new solar tracker with a 77-degree stowing tilt capability. The tracker is designed to tilt panels to 77 degrees, protecting them from hail and heavy wind damage during severe weather events. "Due to the rising frequency of multimillion-dollar hail damage, the need for reliable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...