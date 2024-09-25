Dart Appraisal Launches New 'Instant AVM' Product

No More Waiting

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Dart Appraisal, an independent, nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), continues to expand its product offerings with the launch of its new Instant AVM solution. Built with speed and accuracy in mind, Instant AVM is ideal for lenders who originate loans that do not require full appraisals like HELOCs, Refis, Asset Valuations, etc. "Dart has a long track record of continuously innovating to better serve our customers," said Dart Appraisal President Michael Dresden. "We believe the combination of technology and personalized customer service is what has set us apart over the last 30 years and Instant AVM is a perfect example of that."

An automated valuation model calculates an estimated property value by using mathematical models along with a database of similar properties. An Instant AVM does this in a matter of seconds instead of minutes and delivers the report back to your loan file. Available nationwide, Instant AVM reporting includes value estimate, value range, confidence score, available subject property and market data information.

Instant AVM is available in both Standard and Cascade alternatives and can be ordered directly through Dart's proprietary order management platform (DartO) or one of the dozens of LOS platforms we are integrated with.

Dart believes that the best way to get the most accurate valuation of a property is through a skilled, licensed appraiser. But we also know that, for reasons of cost and circumstance, a full appraisal is not always possible or required. So, if you are a lender who currently uses alternative valuation methods or believe you may be able to save your borrowers money by doing so, Dart would be happy to discuss the opportunity with you and help you decide which of your originations qualify.

You can email us at instantavm@dartappraisal.com or call us at 888.DART.123

