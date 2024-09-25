Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 11:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dart Appraisal Launches New 'Instant AVM' Product

No More Waiting

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Dart Appraisal, an independent, nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), continues to expand its product offerings with the launch of its new Instant AVM solution. Built with speed and accuracy in mind, Instant AVM is ideal for lenders who originate loans that do not require full appraisals like HELOCs, Refis, Asset Valuations, etc. "Dart has a long track record of continuously innovating to better serve our customers," said Dart Appraisal President Michael Dresden. "We believe the combination of technology and personalized customer service is what has set us apart over the last 30 years and Instant AVM is a perfect example of that."

An automated valuation model calculates an estimated property value by using mathematical models along with a database of similar properties. An Instant AVM does this in a matter of seconds instead of minutes and delivers the report back to your loan file. Available nationwide, Instant AVM reporting includes value estimate, value range, confidence score, available subject property and market data information.

Instant AVM is available in both Standard and Cascade alternatives and can be ordered directly through Dart's proprietary order management platform (DartO) or one of the dozens of LOS platforms we are integrated with.

Dart believes that the best way to get the most accurate valuation of a property is through a skilled, licensed appraiser. But we also know that, for reasons of cost and circumstance, a full appraisal is not always possible or required. So, if you are a lender who currently uses alternative valuation methods or believe you may be able to save your borrowers money by doing so, Dart would be happy to discuss the opportunity with you and help you decide which of your originations qualify.

You can email us at instantavm@dartappraisal.com or call us at 888.DART.123

Contact Information

Lon Bollenbacher
VP, Marketing
lbollenbacher@dartappraisal.com

SOURCE: Dart Appraisal

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.