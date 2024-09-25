Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto Ontario. Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, and Anthony Lam, CFO of HEALWELL, will both be attending the conference. Dr. Dobranowski will be delivering an investor presentation and both Dr. Dobranowski and Mr. Lam will be participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski will also be participating on a keynote panel discussion titled "Artificial Irrelevance? How Canadian Techs are Building Intelligence and Purpose into AI Solutions." The panel will be taking place at 8:30 a.m. in the Court Ballroom of the conference venue: Arcadian Loft, and will be moderated by Brady Fletcher, President of Roth Canada. This panel features leading figures in the AI and technology space and will provide attendees with invaluable insights into the trends shaping the future of the Canadian innovation sector.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM Pacific Time (1:00 PM Eastern Time) in Track 1

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL AI, commented, "We are excited to participate in the Cantech Letter Conference, an excellent platform to share our vision of revolutionizing healthcare through AI-driven preventative care. As we advance our proprietary clinical decision support systems, events like these provide us with an amazing opportunity to engage with the investment community and showcase HEALWELL's story and exciting growth trajectory. I am also excited to have been invited to speak on a keynote panel discussion with other leading figures in the AI and technology space. As we continue to execute our strategy, we look forward to engaging with investors who share our vision of transforming healthcare through innovation and technology."

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski and Anthony Lam will also be conducting in-person 1x1 meetings at the conference venue on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. To schedule 1-on-1 investor meetings with Tribe and attend the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference, please register contact Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com. 1x1 meetings will be conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft.

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

