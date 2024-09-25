Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, Chairman of Roblon A/S, is not seeking re-election

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roblon A/S, Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, who will be 72 in September 2024, has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election at the Company’s annual general meeting to be held on 30 January 2025. Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen has been Chairman of Roblon A/S since January 2014, when he was elected to the Board of Directors and appointed as Chairman.

A new board member will be nominated and elected at Roblon’s annual general meeting on 30 January 2025. The current Board of Directors believes that continuity in terms of experience and expertise has been ensured to accommodate the upcoming change in chairmanship.