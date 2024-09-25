Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Deversify Health AB (publ)

At the request of Deversify Health AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on First North as from 26 September 2024. TO3 Security name: DEVERSIFY HEALTH TO 3 ------------------------------------- Short name: DEV TO 3 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022574901 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 357729 ------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant of series TO 3 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share during the period from and including 15 November 2024 to and including 28 November 2024, however a minimum of the share's quota value and a maximum of SEK 0.08. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2024-12-02 - 2024-12-16 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2024-12-11 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO4 Security name: DEVERSIFY HEALTH TO 4 ------------------------------------- Short name: DEV TO 4 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022574919 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 357737 ------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant of series TO 4 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share during the period from and including 16 May 2025 to and including 29 May 2025, however a minimum of the share's quota value and a maximum of SEK 0.12. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2025-06-02 - 2025-06-16 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2025-06-11 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.