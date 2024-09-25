Anzeige
WKN: A2QQS1 | ISIN: SE0015660345
Frankfurt
25.09.24
08:09 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
25.09.2024 11:46 Uhr
86 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Deversify Health AB (publ)

At the request of Deversify Health AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on
First North as from 26 September 2024. 

TO3

Security name: DEVERSIFY HEALTH TO 3
-------------------------------------
Short name:   DEV TO 3       
-------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022574901     
-------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  357729        
-------------------------------------



Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Each warrant of series TO 3 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new
     share in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 70 percent of 
     the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share during
     the period from and including 15 November 2024 to and including 28   
     November 2024, however a minimum of the share's quota value and a   
     maximum of SEK 0.08.                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2024-12-02 - 2024-12-16                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2024-12-11                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



TO4

Security name: DEVERSIFY HEALTH TO 4
-------------------------------------
Short name:   DEV TO 4       
-------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022574919     
-------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  357737        
-------------------------------------



Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Each warrant of series TO 4 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new
     share in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 70 percent of 
     the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share during
     the period from and including 16 May 2025 to and including 29 May 2025,
     however a minimum of the share's quota value and a maximum of SEK 0.12.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2025-06-02 - 2025-06-16                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2025-06-11                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
