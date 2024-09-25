Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
WKN: A2JAZV | ISIN: SE0006261046 | Ticker-Symbol: B39
GlobeNewswire
25.09.2024 11:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Humble Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

On request of Humble Group AB (publ), company registration number 556794-4797,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from
September 27, 2024. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth
Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 446,575,533 shares.

Short Name:           HUMBLE         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0006261046      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         103618         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 446,575,533       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid Cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   55 Basic Material
------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5520 Chemicals  
------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
