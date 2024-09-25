Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
25.09.2024 11:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Humble Group AB (publ)

At the request of Humble Group AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is on September 26, 2024, and from September
27, 2024, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is on September 26, 2024.

Short name:   HUMBLE   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006261046
----------------------------
Order book ID: 103618   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
