Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto Ontario. Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond Technologies Ltd., will be delivering an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

Ali Tajskandar will also be participating in a keynote panel discussion titled "Artificial Irrelevance? How Canadian Techs are Building Intelligence and Purpose into AI Solutions." The panel will be taking place at 8:30 a.m. in the Court Ballroom of the conference venue: Arcadian Loft, and will be moderated by Brady Fletcher, President of Roth Canada. This panel features leading figures in the AI and technology space, and will provide attendees with insights into the trends shaping the future of the Canadian innovation sector.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond Technologies Ltd., commented, "We are delighted to be participating in the Cantech Letter Conference as it's an excellent platform to strengthen our connections within the capital markets. We hope to enhance our visibility, showcase our achievements, and increase our profile among the investor communities. I am also pleased to have been invited to participate and speak on a panel with other industry experts on the topic of Artificial Intelligence. I look forward to sharing Wishpond's story and experiences as a leading AI and digital marketing solutions company."

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion and outbound sales automation capabilities in one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions, including an AI powered website builder, an AI email automation tool, an AI Sales Agent and continues to add new AI enabled features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224479

SOURCE: Cantech Letter