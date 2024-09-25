Edison Investment Research Limited

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust's (AUSC's) relative performance continues to improve as managers Abby Glennie and Amanda Yeaman build on the solid outperformance of the trust versus the reference index in FY24. Their bottom-up stock selection process, which includes the use of a screen known as the Matrix, remains unchanged; the market has been more bottom-up rather than top-down focused and is rewarding good company updates. Portfolio companies are trading well, and their businesses have strong underlying momentum. Market share gains have been evident across the portfolio as management teams successfully execute their strategies.

