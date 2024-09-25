QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2025: World's Best Business Schools Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its annual Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings.
The 2025 edition spans 58 countries and territories, analysing 340 global MBAs alongside a series of high-demand Business Master's Rankings, including Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management.
The United States dominates the MBA table, with Stanford GSB's MBA named the world's #1 for the fifth year while The Wharton School remains second and Harvard Business School comes third.
QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025: Top-10
Institution
Country/Territory
2025
2024
Stanford GSB
US
1
1
Penn (Wharton)
US
2
2
Harvard Business School
US
3
3
MIT (Sloan)
US
4
6
London Business School
UK
5
4
HEC Paris
France
6
5
Cambridge (Judge)
UK
7
=9
Columbia Business School
US
8
7
IE Business School
Spain
9
8
IESE Business School
Spain
10
=9
Global MBA Rankings: Regional Overview
- Asia:National University of Singapore ranks 25th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.
- Canada:Toronto (Rotman) is 39th, the only Canadian school in the top 50. It is a national leader in Employability, Thought Leadership, and Diversity.
- China: Tsinghua University ranks 29th, boasting excellent Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.
- Europe: HEC Paris in France ranks 6th globally, the best in Europe due to Thought Leadership, Alumni Outcomes, and Return on Investment. It is followed by Spain's IE Business School (9th).
- Latin America: EGADE Business School (Mexico) ranks 56th, with top Alumni Outcomes and Thought Leadership.
- Arab Region: AUB (Suliman S. Olayan) ranks 79th globally, excelling in Return on Investment and Alumni Outcomes.
- Oceania: Melbourne Business School leads, ranking 32nd globally thanks to Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.
- UK: London Business School ranks 5th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.
Business Master's Rankings: Overview
- HEC Paris: #1 for Master's in Management and Marketing.
- Oxford (Said): #1 for Master's in Finance.
- MIT Sloan: #1 for Master's in Business Analytics.
- Michigan (Ross): #1 for Master's in Supply Chain Management.
QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "The QS Graduate Management Education rankings provide independent insights for career-driven students navigating global business education, helping them shape their professional paths. We encourage future leaders to explore these insights and connect with peers and mentors at our in-person and virtual events."
Methodology:
QS Business Masters Rankings 2021 Methodology | TopMBA.com
QS Global MBA Rankings 2022 - Methodology | TopMBA.com
