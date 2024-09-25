Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2025: World's Best Business Schools Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its annual Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds Logo

The 2025 edition spans 58 countries and territories, analysing 340 global MBAs alongside a series of high-demand Business Master's Rankings, including Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management.

The United States dominates the MBA table, with Stanford GSB's MBA named the world's #1 for the fifth year while The Wharton School remains second and Harvard Business School comes third.

QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025: Top-10

Institution

Country/Territory

2025

2024

Stanford GSB

US

1

1

Penn (Wharton)

US

2

2

Harvard Business School

US

3

3

MIT (Sloan)

US

4

6

London Business School

UK

5

4

HEC Paris

France

6

5

Cambridge (Judge)

UK

7

=9

Columbia Business School

US

8

7

IE Business School

Spain

9

8

IESE Business School

Spain

10

=9

Global MBA Rankings: Regional Overview

  • Asia:National University of Singapore ranks 25th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.
  • Canada:Toronto (Rotman) is 39th, the only Canadian school in the top 50. It is a national leader in Employability, Thought Leadership, and Diversity.
  • China: Tsinghua University ranks 29th, boasting excellent Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.
  • Europe: HEC Paris in France ranks 6th globally, the best in Europe due to Thought Leadership, Alumni Outcomes, and Return on Investment. It is followed by Spain's IE Business School (9th).
  • Latin America: EGADE Business School (Mexico) ranks 56th, with top Alumni Outcomes and Thought Leadership.
  • Arab Region: AUB (Suliman S. Olayan) ranks 79th globally, excelling in Return on Investment and Alumni Outcomes.
  • Oceania: Melbourne Business School leads, ranking 32nd globally thanks to Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment.
  • UK: London Business School ranks 5th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership.

Business Master's Rankings: Overview

  • HEC Paris: #1 for Master's in Management and Marketing.
  • Oxford (Said): #1 for Master's in Finance.
  • MIT Sloan: #1 for Master's in Business Analytics.
  • Michigan (Ross): #1 for Master's in Supply Chain Management.

QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "The QS Graduate Management Education rankings provide independent insights for career-driven students navigating global business education, helping them shape their professional paths. We encourage future leaders to explore these insights and connect with peers and mentors at our in-person and virtual events."

Methodology:

QS Business Masters Rankings 2021 Methodology | TopMBA.com

QS Global MBA Rankings 2022 - Methodology | TopMBA.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-global-mba--business-masters-rankings-2025--worlds-best-business-schools-revealed-302257619.html

