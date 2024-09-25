EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Corporate Action

oceansix Announces Appointment of New CFO, Moshe Hukaylo



25.09.2024 / 12:39 CET/CEST

oceansix Announces Appointment of New CFO, Moshe Hukaylo Tel Aviv, Israel, Sep 25, 2024 - oceansix Future Paths Ltd. ("Oceansix" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainable technology and manufacturing,is pleased to announce the appointment of Moshe Hukaylo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Moshe brings with him more than 30 years of broad experience in financial and business management, including key leadership roles as CFO and Director of Operations in affiliates of international corporations. His significant expertise in navigating regulatory environments, combined with his extensive experience with public companies listed on TASE, ASX, CSE, and NASDAQ, makes him an ideal fit for oceansix as we continue our growth and innovation journey. Hukaylo has played a pivotal role in accompanying fast-growing companies from their early stages through the complex, regulated arena of publicly traded companies. His deep understanding of financial regulations, paired with his operational insight, positions him to lead oceansix's financial strategies and ensure we continue to thrive in the competitive global market. At the same time, oceansix would like to extend our deepest gratitude to outgoing CFO Salvador Cabañas, who has served in this role since April 2023. During his tenure, Salvador made significant contributions to the development of our financial infrastructure and helped enhance our operational efficiency. We sincerely thank Salvador for his dedication and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. As CFO, Moshe Hukaylo will oversee all financial operations at oceansix, managing relationships with investors, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies. His leadership will help steer the Company toward continued financial growth while supporting oceansix's mission of creating sustainable solutions for a better future. For more information, please visit oceansix.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and X . For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact: oceansix@rbmilestone.com About RePack by oceansix RePack offers an innovative solution to the environmental challenges posed by single-use packaging. The company fosters a circular economy by providing a reusable packaging service, reducing waste and encouraging sustainable practices in industries worldwide. RePack continues to lead the way in offering practical, sustainable packaging options for businesses and consumers alike. Disclaimer This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to various risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or correct them in case of developments that differ from those anticipated. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange's policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



