Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
WKN: A3DV48 | ISIN: KYG6773B1005 | Ticker-Symbol: Q8T
Frankfurt
25.09.24
08:06 Uhr
0,336 Euro
+0,004
+1,20 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 12:54 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited: OrbusNeich Launches a High-Capacity Logistics Center in the Netherlands

HOEVELAKEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited ("OrbusNeich" or the "Group"; stock code: 6929), a major global medical device manufacturer specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures, today unveiled the Group's ultra-modern logistics center in the Netherlands. The investment in the new warehouse is a response to increased production demands and the growing need for enhanced logistics and storage capabilities. It also highlights the Group's commitment in customer service, quality compliance, digitalization, and sustainability.

The grand opening ceremony marks the launch of OrbusNeich's significant logistics centers in Europe, representing a large boost to the growth and development of its facilities in Hoevelaken. Spanning over total area of 1,200 square meters, the logistic center enables the Group to store more than 200,000 finished products that require temperature-sensitive conditions. The facility, equipped with high racks, offers ample space for current storage needs and further expansion opportunities.

Commenting on the logistics center opening, Mr. David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OrbusNeich stated, "This investment aligns perfectly with our strategic vision as it enhances and strengthens our integrated supply chain. Following our recent acquisition of eucatech AG, we have enriched our product portfolio with innovative devices such as drug-eluting balloons. This expansion reinforces our commitment to providing superior quality products to customers and brings us closer to them, further solidifying our dedication to serving them."

The new setup enhances productivity, raise logistics management efficiency, and redefines storage capabilities. This also significantly increases its export capacity and strengthens the sales and distribution capabilities domestically and abroad. The facility features advanced digital temperature monitoring equipment, supporting both the Group's digitalization initiatives as well as its sustainability goals by enabling more efficient, data-driven environmental management of the warehouse. This aligns with the Group's commitment to digitalization and sustainability as part of OrbusNeich's long-term strategy.

Officiating guests were Mr. David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (middle), Ms. Denise Lau, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer (second left), Mr. Jason Chen, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (first left), Mr. Alain Khair, Chief Commercial Officer (second right) of OrbusNeich, and Mr. Ken Yip, Finance Director & Site Head of BV (first right).

About OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited
OrbusNeich is a major global medical device manufacturer specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OrbusNeich sells its products in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. It is also actively expanding into neuro vascular intervention and structural heart disease. As of June 30, 2024, OrbusNeich has more than 230 granted patents and published patent applications worldwide. Its in-house R&D team has more than two decades of product development experience and has developed world-leading proprietary technologies.

For more information, please visit the Group's official website: https://orbusneich.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515156/OrbusNeich_Medical_Group.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orbusneich-launches-a-high-capacity-logistics-center-in-the-netherlands-302258460.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
