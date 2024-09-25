Atlantis Management Group Expands Digital Footprint With Lula Commerce Partnership

Leading convenience retailer, Atlantis Management Group, extends third-party delivery & pickup capabilities across its entire Atlantis Fresh Market store network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Atlantis Management Group (AMG), a leading convenience retailer in the Northeast, announced an expansion of its digital commerce capabilities through an extended partnership with Lula Commerce. Building on the success of an initial pilot program in eight stores, AMG is rolling out digital ordering services across over 95 corporate-operated Atlantis Fresh Market locations. Founded in 2005 by Jimmy Kochisarli, Tumay Basaranlar, and Jose Montero, AMG has grown its presence across the Northeast, operating sites in New York, Northeast New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. This strategic move enhances customers' digital commerce experience, enabling seamless ordering through third-party marketplaces including Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

"Today's consumers demand a seamless omni-channel experience, and we're committed to meeting them wherever they are - in-store, curbside, or at home," said Sarosh Afzal, Delivery & Marketing Specialist at Atlantis Management Group. "The overwhelmingly positive feedback from our store operators on Lula's platform has been a game-changer. We're excited to extend this operational excellence across our entire network, ensuring a consistent, high-quality commerce experience for every order, at every location."

Lula Commerce's managed services enable Atlantis Management Group (AMG) to scale digital operations efficiently, handling key functions like delivery service management and order resolution. The partnership integrates with PDI for accurate pricing across channels and AMG's direct ordering platform for a unified experience. This collaboration expands AMG's digital presence without significant internal resource allocation, positioning it as a digital innovator in convenience retail.

"We're excited to strengthen our partnership with Atlantis as they take this exciting step in digital commerce expansion," said Adit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Lula Commerce. "Atlantis has consistently set the bar high with their innovative approach to create a seamless, digital ordering journey for their customers."

The convenience store industry has seen a significant shift towards digital commerce in recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating this trend. According to recent industry reports, 56% of consumers consider convenience stores when ordering food for delivery. This expansion by Atlantis Management Group positions the company at the forefront of this digital revolution, enabling it to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers who increasingly value convenience and speed in their shopping experiences.

About Atlantis Management Group (AMG):

Atlantis Management Group is our growing chain of convenience stores located in company-operated service stations and operating in New York, Northeast New Jersey, Connecticut & Massachusetts markets. AMG was started in 2005 and operates 95 company-operated sites in the Northeast with other locations operated by dealers.

About Lula Commerce:

Lula Commerce provides digital commerce solutions for retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Our mission is to empower leading brands to serve shoppers across multiple channels while reducing operational complexity. Lula's product suite supports digital transformation, offering specialized expertise to unlock growth. For more information, visit www.lulacommerce.com.

