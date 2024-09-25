Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantis Management Group Expands Digital Footprint With Lula Commerce Partnership

Leading convenience retailer, Atlantis Management Group, extends third-party delivery & pickup capabilities across its entire Atlantis Fresh Market store network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Atlantis Management Group (AMG), a leading convenience retailer in the Northeast, announced an expansion of its digital commerce capabilities through an extended partnership with Lula Commerce. Building on the success of an initial pilot program in eight stores, AMG is rolling out digital ordering services across over 95 corporate-operated Atlantis Fresh Market locations. Founded in 2005 by Jimmy Kochisarli, Tumay Basaranlar, and Jose Montero, AMG has grown its presence across the Northeast, operating sites in New York, Northeast New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. This strategic move enhances customers' digital commerce experience, enabling seamless ordering through third-party marketplaces including Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

Atlantis Fresh Market & Lula Commerce

Atlantis Fresh Market & Lula Commerce

"Today's consumers demand a seamless omni-channel experience, and we're committed to meeting them wherever they are - in-store, curbside, or at home," said Sarosh Afzal, Delivery & Marketing Specialist at Atlantis Management Group. "The overwhelmingly positive feedback from our store operators on Lula's platform has been a game-changer. We're excited to extend this operational excellence across our entire network, ensuring a consistent, high-quality commerce experience for every order, at every location."

Lula Commerce's managed services enable Atlantis Management Group (AMG) to scale digital operations efficiently, handling key functions like delivery service management and order resolution. The partnership integrates with PDI for accurate pricing across channels and AMG's direct ordering platform for a unified experience. This collaboration expands AMG's digital presence without significant internal resource allocation, positioning it as a digital innovator in convenience retail.

"We're excited to strengthen our partnership with Atlantis as they take this exciting step in digital commerce expansion," said Adit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Lula Commerce. "Atlantis has consistently set the bar high with their innovative approach to create a seamless, digital ordering journey for their customers."

The convenience store industry has seen a significant shift towards digital commerce in recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating this trend. According to recent industry reports, 56% of consumers consider convenience stores when ordering food for delivery. This expansion by Atlantis Management Group positions the company at the forefront of this digital revolution, enabling it to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers who increasingly value convenience and speed in their shopping experiences.

About Atlantis Management Group (AMG):

Atlantis Management Group is our growing chain of convenience stores located in company-operated service stations and operating in New York, Northeast New Jersey, Connecticut & Massachusetts markets. AMG was started in 2005 and operates 95 company-operated sites in the Northeast with other locations operated by dealers.

About Lula Commerce:

Lula Commerce provides digital commerce solutions for retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Our mission is to empower leading brands to serve shoppers across multiple channels while reducing operational complexity. Lula's product suite supports digital transformation, offering specialized expertise to unlock growth. For more information, visit www.lulacommerce.com.

Contact Information

Lula Commerce Press Relations
info@lulacommerce.com

SOURCE: Lula Commerce

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.