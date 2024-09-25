Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 13:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AxisCare Home Care Software Awarded Multiple Fall 2024 G2 Badges

WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / G2, a popular software review platform that provides reviews and ratings of software products and services, recently announced its Fall 2024 Awards, and AxisCare remained a "Category Leader" for Home Care Management Software for the fifth consecutive year.

AxisCare Fall 2024 G2 Badges

AxisCare Fall 2024 G2 Badges
AxisCare Home Care Software Awarded Multiple Fall 2024 G2 Badges

G2 is known for its quarterly awards recognizing the best software products based on customer satisfaction, market presence, and overall customer experience. The awards are based on verified user reviews and ratings, making G2 a reputable source when shopping for home care software. AxisCare received high ratings for its ease of implementation, user experience, and customer support in this quarter's rankings, cumulating a total of 13 badges for Fall 2024. AxisCare was also awarded badges in the categories of Momentum Leader and Mid-Market Leader, demonstrating substantial satisfaction and market presence scores.

Said AxisCare CEO Todd Allen, "These badges aren't just recognition; they're a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, fostering innovation, and providing a platform that genuinely serves our industry."

About AxisCare

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most - providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

Contact Information

Taylor Stack
Communications Marketing Specialist
marketing@axiscare.com
(800) 930-7201

SOURCE: AxisCare

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.