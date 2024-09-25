The Government of Canada awards funding to support installation of ground station

Leaf Space, a global leader in ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, is proud to announce the signing of a new contract to install and operate a state-of-the-art ground station to be hosted at Spaceport Nova Scotia, Canada, a launch facility owned and operated by Maritime Launch Services (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF).

This agreement represents a key step in Leaf Space's mission to expand its global network of ground stations and provide seamless connectivity to satellite operators around the world.

Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, Canada's first and only commercial spaceport located near Canso, Nova Scotia. The launch site will support multiple domestic and international launch vehicle operators, strengthening Spaceport Nova Scotia's position as a growing hub for commercial space launch operations in North America.

Jonata Puglia, CEO of Leaf Space, commented, "This 10-year partnership with Maritime Launch Services to host our new ground station at Spaceport Nova Scotia is a major milestone for Leaf Space. Leaf Space is committed to expanding our infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for reliable ground segment providers. Our GSaaS solution, combined with the strategic northern location of Spaceport Nova Scotia, will provide unparalleled connectivity for our satellite operators across the globe."

The ground station installation at Spaceport Nova Scotia will form part of Leaf Space's broader strategy to increase its global footprint offering global telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) and payload data downlink services. By partnering with Maritime Launch Services (MLS) in Canada, Leaf Space will be able to offer customers a prime geographic location for optimized satellite coverage, particularly for polar orbit and low Earth orbit (LEO) missions.

Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, said, "We are excited to welcome Leaf Space to Spaceport Nova Scotia as they bring their advanced ground station technology to our site. This partnership enhances the services we offer to our clients and reinforces our commitment to creating a world-class facility that supports all aspects of space missions, from launch to operations."

The ground station is expected to be fully operational by Q1 2025, with installations beginning in the fall of 2024. Once completed, this facility will serve as a critical node in Leaf Space's rapidly expanding global network, offering satellite operators greater flexibility and improved access to data from space.

The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), is providing a $120,000 repayable contribution to Maritime Launch Services to prepare for the installation of specialized tracking and communications equipment at Spaceport Nova Scotia.

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA, said, "This is a thrilling time as we are on the cusp of a new space sector in Nova Scotia. It is no longer the final frontier, but rather an asset of growing importance as we look to innovate, grow the economy and strengthen our country's global competitiveness."

Matier added, "The Government of Canada continues to demonstrate its commitment to the growth of the commercial space sector with this support. This $120,000 contribution enables us to accelerate our preparations and ensures that we remain on track to meet key milestones. This support is invaluable in helping us build the infrastructure necessary to position Spaceport Nova Scotia as a leading hub for commercial space launch operations in North America."

Leaf Space currently operates 26 antennas in 17 locations. Leaf Space increases the network capacity without transferring the costs to the users. This ensures lower operational costs for startups and established operators alike.

