PowerChina has switched on a 100 MW solar tower in South Africa. The concentrated solar power (CSP) project will supply 480 GWh of clean energy to the country's power grid each year. The system's molten salt storage enables 12 hours of full-load operation. PowerChina said South Africa's 100 MW Redstone CSP plant has achieved grid connection. The project will supply 480 GWh of clean energy per year to South African utility Eskom under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA). "The project utilizes advanced molten salt storage technology in a tower configuration and is equipped with 41,260 heliostats ...

