New World Solutions Inc.: WatchReporter.com Beta Release Website Launches Serving Global Watch Enthusiast Market

New World Solutions Inc. (CSE:NEWS)(OTC PINK:REGRF)(FSE:RT5) ("New World" or the "Company") announces that its majority-owned dialMKT Corp.("dialMKT") subsidiary has launched an updated version of its website at www.WatchReporter.com. The site is an integrated part of the company's content strategy and media platform including social media, serving the global watch enthusiast market.

dialMKT's global watch enthusiast community is 18,000 across Instagram, YouTube, WatchReporter.com, and e-mail newsletter subscribers

WatchReporter.com is written by watch enthusiasts - for watch enthusiasts and features the latest relevant articles, and videos on: watch auction news, collector interviews, watch reviews, and a growing database on buyer guides on vintage and modern watches.

dialMKT CEO and New World Chairman Jack Marks commented "dialMKT has a fast-growing online community of almost +18,000 users across its website and social media channels, including, YouTube, Instagram, and a growing e-mail newsletter. From our interactions with our community, we know many of these enthusiasts have watch collections worth $50,000 to $1 million. Our business model anticipates that a significant number of our community members will turn into customers on our e-commerce platform to buy, sell and trade their collections in the months ahead"

dialMKT's e-commerce platform is expected to launch in the next 30 days and be integrated into WatchReporter.com to align with the upcoming fourth-quarter end-of-the-year Holiday sales season.

Current top content on www.WatchReporter.com includes:

Collector Interviews:

Collector Interview: From Casio G-Shock to Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet (of course ROLEX)

RARE & WILD: Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Vacheron! Super Collector Roni Madhvani Talks VINTAGE

"Bruce Lee" Hong Kong Super Collector Discusses his $3 Million Collection

Auction News:

FutureGrail's Patek Philippe Singapore Auction and Discussion with Arnaud Tellier (former Patek Philippe Museum Director & Top Patek Expert.)

Watch Knowledge Base & Horological History

Secret History of Rolex GMT: How Chuck Yaeger Helped Make it the TOP GUN of Pilot Watches

King of Hollywood Michael Ovitz & Patek Philippe

Cartier Crash: Everything You Wanted To Know But Were Afraid to Ask.

Is Franck Muller the Next Vintage Hype Watch?

Collection Reviews:

CIA & SEAL Shawn Ryan Watch Collection Review: Rolex & Breitling

Shah of Iran Watch Collection Review: Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet

About dialMKT

dialMKT is addressing the digital transformation of the multi-billion dollar global wristwatch enthusiast market by developing a blockchain-powered digital ecosystem that integrates content, e-commerce, and community. The WatchReporter.com site will serve as an integral part of the three pillar content/commerce/community growth strategy.

The global pre-owned watch market is expected to reach $29-32 billion by 2025, according to a recent report from McKinsey & Co.

Source: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/retail/our-insights/state-of-fashion

Rolex (), Patek Philippe (), Audemars Piguet (), Cartier () Frank Muller () and Richard Mille () are licensed trademarks of their respective owners. The company is not an authorized dealer or has any commercial relationship with these brands.

About New World

New World Solutions is an innovative technology company, driving innovative solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience, we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

For additional information on New World and other corporate information, please visit the company website at https://www.newworldinc.io/.

