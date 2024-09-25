Gamer Packaging, Inc.: Xolution and Gamer Packaging Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

Collaboration Brings Resealable Can End Technology and Logistics Support to the Beverage Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Xolution Germany GmbH and Gamer Packaging, Inc. are excited to announce the execution of a strategic distribution partnership in North America, effective immediately. Xolution, the creator of the revolutionary resealable can end available in multiple formats, has partnered with Gamer Packaging to bring enhanced packaging services to North American customers.





XO Resealable Can End

The XO Resealable Can-End Process





Revolutionizing Customer Service and Supply Chain Efficiency

By leveraging Xolution's innovative resealable can end and Gamer Packaging's extensive distribution network, the collaboration provides customers with the following benefits:

Strategic Stocking Programs : Multiple warehouse locations ensure timely product availability.

Competitive Pricing & Financing : Flexible financing and pricing models offer cost-effective solutions for businesses.

Comprehensive Logistics Support : Full-service logistics ensure fast, reliable delivery.

Technical & Quality Assurance: Detailed support for both new and existing users, ensuring seamless implementation of resealable packaging technology.

Industry-Leading Innovation in Packaging

The XO resealable can end is manufactured in Germany and provides a unique solution for products requiring child-resistant and/or resealable packaging. This innovative product offers an elevated experience for beverages seeking the convenience of aluminum can packaging with the added benefit of resealability - a game-changer for the on-the-go lifestyle of today's consumers.

"We are glad and convinced to have found the right distribution partner for the beverage can market who can grow XO's resealable beverage can market for small and mid-sized customers within special beverage categories in the U.S.," said Marc von Rettberg, CEO of Xolution.

"Partnering with Xolution allows us to provide beverage manufacturers with innovative resealable packaging solutions that meet evolving industry regulations while enhancing convenience for consumers," said Paula Gamer, CEO of Gamer Packaging.

A Partnership Tailored to Industry Trends

As the packaging industry continues to evolve, both companies are focused on meeting the needs of today's market, where sustainability, convenience, and customization are more important than ever. The XO resealable can end not only meets these demands but is the first of its kind to offer the dual advantages of resealability and child-resistant features in a format perfect for beverages.

Learn More

To learn more about availability, pricing, custom stocking programs and more, please reach out to your Gamer Packaging representative or the following contacts if communication has not yet been established:

Joey Gamer (jgamer@gamerpackaging.com)

Marat Gafur (marat.gafur@xolution.com)

About Xolution Germany GmbH

German-based Xolution bridges the gap between traditional drinking cans and the demands of the "generation on-the-go." Xolution presents drinking products that are tailored to meet the requirements of increasingly mobile lifestyles. Xolution Germany GmbH is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has separate Sales Offices in the United States and South Korea. For more information on Xolution, visit https://xolution.com/.

About Gamer Packaging, Inc.

Gamer Packaging, Inc. is a full-service packaging distributor serving the beverage, food, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. Gamer has partnered with the most respected glass, plastic, and aluminum packaging manufacturers in the world to offer customers the best in both stock and custom packaging options. Our services include financing, flexible warehousing, consignment options, top-notch design and engineering support, and exceptional customer service. For more information on Gamer Packaging, visit https://www.gamerpackaging.com/.

Contact Information

Sarah Swansen

Marketing Manager

sswansen@gamerpackaging.com

612-788-4444

