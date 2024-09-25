Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Attend and Showcase the Advantages of 60 GHz Fixed Wireless Access at Futurecom 2024

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced it plans to attend and participate at Futurecom 2024 where the Company will discuss its latest Dense Urban Network Environment (D.U.N.E.) solutions and advocate for the use of mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in densely populated communities.

Peraso representatives will attend the show in Sao Paulo Brazil October 8-10, 2024 as part of the Canadian Pavilion at booth# F120 hosted by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS). Peraso joins a diverse range of innovative Canadian technology companies, as part of a unique global effort to facilitate collaboration between Brazilian and Canadian companies, while also fostering the development of customized solutions and strengthening the innovation ecosystem between both countries.

"We are very excited to attend Futurecom 2024 and are honored to be selected as one of several leaders in innovation who can help showcase Canada's vibrant and constantly growing technology ecosystem," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Brazil represents a new frontier for Peraso and is an ideal market to champion the advantages of mmWave FWA technology compared to fiber and other wireless solutions. We anticipate a lot of interest at the show and look forward to connecting with fellow industry leaders and innovators, as we explore new opportunities."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. As one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24GHz - 71GHz), Peraso's technology is attractive to wireless Internet service providers ("WISPs") of all sizes. The Company's fully integrated, unlicensed 60GHz solutions play a pivotal role in the FWA market as a means of bringing gigabit wireless broadband to areas and communities that have traditionally been underrepresented. Today, Peraso's technology is being deployed and used in several global markets for a variety of applications as demand for this technology continues to grow.

Members of Peraso's management will be available at the show to meet with journalists, analysts, OEMs, ODMs and service providers. Additional details related to Futurecom 2024 are available at: https://www.futurecom.com.br/en/home.html.

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

