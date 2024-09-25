The Sugar Platform is Recognized for CX Excellence in Harnessing the Power of CRM, ERP and Revenue Intelligence to Supercharge Sales, Marketing, and Service

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced it has been named a finalist for Customer Experience Solution of the Year in the 2024 ERP Today Awards.

The ERP Today Awards recognizes and celebrates organizations that are not only meeting the demands of today's global enterprise technology sector, but setting the standards for tomorrow's success. Winners will be announced at an awards celebration Dec. 12 at Park Plaza London Riverbank in Central London.

"We're excited to be named a finalist in the ERP Today 2024 Awards for 'Best Customer Experience Solution of the Year,'" said Paul Farrell, Chief Product Officer for SugarCRM. "This recognition underscores Sugar's strategic focus on uniting CRM, ERP, and revenue intelligence to equip sales, marketing, and service professionals with the tools and insights to drive new sales and maximize the relationship with existing customers, delivering customers for life. With these intelligence-driven insights, organizations can better understand customer behaviors, preferences, and needs, which results in more personalized customer experiences for improved customer satisfaction and business growth."

Sugar Sell, sales-i, Market, and Serve are integral components of Sugar's comprehensive CRM solution a platform powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and user-friendly interfaces. Together, these solutions break down the silos that often exist within a business, ensuring a cohesive and efficient approach to customer relationship management and customer success.

With more than 180 out-of-the-box enterprise resource planning (ERP) integrations and strategic partnerships with leading ERP vendors, Sugar also effortlessly bridges the gap between front-office and back-office technologies. By combining CRM and ERP data that includes purchase history, service interactions, and financial transactions, teams are able to more effectively discover hidden up-sell, cross-sell, link-sell, and switch-sell products and services to increase wallet share with existing customers. This expanded AI-enabled functionality comes through Sugar's acquisition of sales-i a revenue intelligence and sales enablement solution.

Click here to learn more about Sugar's AI-driven solutions for CRM.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

