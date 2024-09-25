Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR), a trade association comprised of more than 70 (re)insurance companies and service providers in Bermuda, today kicked off its 12th annual Bermuda International Life and Annuity Conference with 450 global (re)insurance industry professionals in attendance.

This conference is the only industry event uniquely focused on the long-term insurance and reinsurance industry in Bermuda and welcomes world-class speakers, including Doris Kearns Goodwin, presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, to provide the keynote address. Speakers include Petra Hielkema, European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) Chairperson, Andy Mais, President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Craig Swan, CEO of the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) and many more distinguished authorities in their fields.

Speaking sessions throughout the day will focus on global regulatory frameworks and opportunities for the long-term insurance industry. Panelists will discuss the intersection of strong regulations, capital and expertise, why more Japanese life insurers are seeking reinsurance opportunities from Bermuda and how insurers are helping bridge the protection gap and optimizing assets and liabilities.

Attendees also have the opportunity to network amongst their peers, providing space to continue the dialogue from the sessions.

"As a leading jurisdiction for regulatory strength and growth, Bermuda is a perfect place to discuss important timely trends that highlight the industry's innovation-led path forward," said Suzanne Williams-Charles, CEO of BILTIR. "There's a clear appetite for the industry to come together and create conversations around the future of the industry in fact, we sold out this year's event faster than ever before."

For more information about the Bermuda International Life and Annuity Conference agenda, visit the event's webpage.

About BILTIR

Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR) represents the long-term insurers and reinsurers in Bermuda. Backed by Bermuda's over 40-year history of providing insurance solutions and at the forefront of the evolving long-term insurance industry, BILTIR represents the policy interests and drives advocacy for the market and its members. BILTIR membership is comprised of more than 70 annuity, life insurance and reinsurance businesses and servicing companies on the island. To learn more, visit https://www.biltir.bm/.

