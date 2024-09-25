Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
Texthelp and n2y Announce Craig Powell as New CEO, Leading Newly Merged Organization

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the transformational merger between Texthelp, a leading provider of assistive technology and literacy support tools, and n2y, a trailblazer in education solutions for students with special needs, the newly formed company is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Powell as its Chief Executive Officer. Powell will succeed Martin McKay, the founder of Texthelp, who has been serving as the CEO of both Texthelp and n2y during the transition period.

Craig Powell, CEO of Texthelp and n2y.

Craig Powell brings a wealth of leadership experience and a strong track record in driving growth, innovation, and organizational transformation. He has previously served as CEO of several high-growth companies in the technology and education sectors, making him the ideal leader to guide the newly merged organization into its next phase of growth and impact.

"I am incredibly honored to become the CEO and lead this next chapter as Texthelp and n2y come together," said Powell. "Both Texthelp and n2y have a shared mission of empowering individuals with the education and technology they need to succeed in life. This combination provides a unique opportunity to accelerate the collective organizations rate of innovation; providing solutions that make a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve, globally. Together, we'll ensure that everyone has the tools they need to understand and be understood."

This merger brings together the strengths of both organizations, creating an unparalleled platform for educational support and assistive cognitive technology. The combined company aims to leverage its extensive expertise to deliver even greater value to educators, students, families, employers, and individuals who rely on these vital tools. A new name and brand, reflective of these plans for future impact, growth and direction, will soon be announced.

Martin McKay, who has led both organizations through this pivotal merger, will remain actively involved as Executive Chairman. "I am excited for this next stage in the journey and thrilled to have Craig on board to lead the way," said McKay. "His leadership and experience will undoubtedly propel the company to new heights. Our investors, Five Arrows, have also been instrumental in bringing these organizations together. Thanks to their strategic vision and unwavering support, we now have a roadmap for a stronger, unified future."

About Texthelp

Texthelp is a global leader in assistive technology, supporting literacy and accessibility for millions of people worldwide through its platform of innovative, technology solutions.

https://www.texthelp.com/

About n2y

n2y provides award-winning education solutions designed to enrich the lives of individuals with special needs and those who serve and support them, equipping all with the tools needed to achieve their full potential.

https://www.n2y.com/

Media Contact:
Niamh Fox
Chief Marketing Officer, Texthelp
n.fox@texthelp.com

Texthelp Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515255/Craig_Powell_CEO_Square.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843718/Texthelp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/texthelp-and-n2y-announce-craig-powell-as-new-ceo-leading-newly-merged-organization-302258469.html

