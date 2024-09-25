Perosphere (Perosphere Technologies Inc.), a private medical technologies company focused on developing next-generation coagulation diagnostics, today announced its participation on the agenda of the 29th ADLM International Critical Point of Care Testing (CPOCT) Symposium, held September 25-27, 2024 in San Diego, CA. Perosphere CEO Dr. Sasha Bakhru will deliver an oral presentation highlighting the accuracy and effectiveness of measuring the Whole Blood Clotting Time (WBCT) with the company's novel point-of-care coagulometer, Perosphere ClotChek, for patients on direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) compared to normal, non-medicated individuals. An additional featured poster describes the in vitro validation of Perosphere ClotChek.

"We are thankful to ADLM for convening this symposium to highlight the latest innovations in critical and point-of-care testing," said Sasha Bakhru, PhD, CEO of Perosphere. "We are proud to present data on our novel point-of-care coagulometer, Perosphere ClotChek, that can address a significant unmet need as designed with sensitivity for patients on DOACs at risk for bleeding."

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Selected as one of the top research abstracts at the symposium, Dr. Bakhru will highlight results from a study characterizing the response of the Perosphere ClotChek coagulometer to DOAC-induced anticoagulation in whole blood samples from DOAC patients at peak anticoagulation and at minimal anticoagulation, with comparison to ClotChek results in normal, non-medicated subjects.

Oral Poster Presentation Title: Clinical Performance of a Novel Point-of-Care Coagulometer for the DOACs

Presenter: Sasha Bakhru, PhD, CEO, Perosphere

Presentation Date: September 26, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:15 3:30 pm

Dr. Bakhru will detail the observed sensitivity of Perosphere ClotChek WBCT versus other comparator measures, as well as strong linear correlation for clotting time versus drug concentration, and high precision of the instrument.

Scientific Posters on Display

Perosphere will feature two posters among the 32 total on display at the conference, including the oral presentation poster and a poster describing the evaluation of the point-of-care coagulometer for accuracy, linearity, and precision utilizing venous whole blood and liquid quality controls.

Poster Title: Accuracy and Precision Evaluation of a Novel Point-of-Care Coagulometer for the DOACs

Author: Dardan Osmani, MS, MBA, Director of Technical Operations, Perosphere

Together, the data to be presented at the ADLM International CPOCT Symposium serves to illustrate that Perosphere ClotChek, a novel point-of-care coagulometer, demonstrates encouraging performance in accurately and precisely measuring the pharmacodynamic effects of DOACs, delivering results within 3-8 minutes and requiring only a single drop of fresh whole blood from a venous blood draw.

About Perosphere Technologies

Perosphere Technologies is changing the way decisions are made at the point of care in hospitals and outpatient clinics for patients at risk for bleeding. A private medical technologies company, Perosphere is focused on development and commercialization of Perosphere ClotChekTM, a novel PoC (point-of-care) Coagulometer, which quickly informs diagnosis, treatment, and prevention decisions through precision data, made immediately accessible to all. This novel PoC diagnostic instrument effectively and swiftly measures Whole Blood Clotting Times (WBCT) with a high degree of sensitivity appropriate for several drug classes, including the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs). Perosphere ClotChek serves to help establish a new standard of care for patients on anticoagulant therapies or at risk for bleeding, and has the potential to improve efficiency, provide significant cost savings, and support better patient outcomes.

Perosphere ClotChek is CE Marked in the European Union and has not been subject to a FDA pre-market approval nor 510(k) cleared in the United States.

