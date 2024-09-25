Brazil's National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro) says it has introduced a requirement for inverters to have arc fault circuit interrupters, effective December 2024, to prevent fires and enhance PV system safety. From pv magazine Brazil Solar inverters in Brazil must include arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) from Dec. 1, according to new rules from Inmetro. Several distributors have reportedly begun selling non-compliant inverters at low prices, sources told pv magazine. This creates unfair competition with companies that have already updated their products and could ...

