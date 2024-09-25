Six large-scale solar plants colocated with battery energy storage systems should be delivered by mid 2028. The Serbian government has called for the development of a spatial plan for six large-scale solar plants with a cumulative capacity of 1 GW that will be colocated with two-hour battery energy storage systems with a power output of at least 200 MW. Mid last year, the government embarked on a lookout for strategic partners who would install the facilities, including 1,000 MWac (1,200 MWdc) of solar plants and at least 200 MW of battery storage. The facilities will be handed over to to state-owned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...