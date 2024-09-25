Anzeige
25.09.2024 14:16 Uhr
BrowserStack Launches App Accessibility Testing for Inclusive Mobile Experiences

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of App Accessibility Testing, a comprehensive solution designed to make mobile applications more inclusive and accessible to all users.

Browserstack Logo

As the digital world evolves, accessible apps are essential for high-quality, consistent user experiences. Regulations like US Section 508, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and European Accessibility Act (EAA) are driving this shift, encouraging companies to develop more inclusive digital solutions.

App Accessibility Testing takes a proactive approach, allowing companies to address accessibility early in development. In addition, it fosters inclusive innovation and broadens audience reach, potentially boosting revenue. Its key capabilities include:

  • Instant access to real iOS and Android devices with zero setup.
  • Workflow scanner, powered by BrowserStack's proprietary rule engine, makes accessibility testing 5x faster.
  • One-click access to TalkBack and VoiceOver screen readers, with the ability to capture issues via recordings and screenshots.
  • Centralized reporting dashboard with annotated screenshots offers insights and actionable remediation steps for easy resolution.

According to WebAIM's Screen Reader User Survey, the preference for mobile app usage for common online tasks such as shopping and banking has increased to 58% in 2024, up from 51.8% in 2021, highlighting the growing importance of accessible mobile applications.

"App Accessibility Testing reflects our commitment to digital inclusion," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "This frictionless solution empowers QA and developer teams to create truly inclusive apps, advancing our vision for accessible software across all platforms."

With App Accessibility Testing for mobile apps and Accessibility Testing for websites, BrowserStack now offers a comprehensive suite of tools that empowers development teams to create accessible digital experiences.

About BrowserStack
BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact
Press Relations Team
press@browserstack.com

logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/4878503/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/browserstack-launches-app-accessibility-testing-for-inclusive-mobile-experiences-302257442.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
