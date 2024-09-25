Anzeige
25.09.2024 14:16 Uhr
ABI Research Names Hot Tech Innovators in XR Hardware: Kura Technologies, XREAL, TriLite, and Varjo

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, evaluated 16 Extended Reality (XR) hardware players and has identified Kura Technologies, XREAL, TriLite, and Varjo as top innovators in the XR hardware market. These hot tech innovators are pushing the boundaries of XR hardware with their groundbreaking advancements. Their innovative approaches enhance visual experiences and set new industry standards, paving the way for broader adoption and integration of XR technologies across various sectors.

2024 Logo

"It's an exciting time for the XR market. These companies are leading the charge in transforming how we interact with digital and physical worlds," says Matilda Beinat, Research Analyst at ABI Research. "By focusing on superior visual clarity, affordability, and practical applications, they are making XR technology more powerful, accessible, and useful for both consumers and enterprises. The future of XR looks more promising with such dynamic and visionary players at the helm."

Kura Technologies is revolutionizing Augmented Reality (AR) glasses with ultra-bright displays and high visual fidelity. XREAL's consumer-friendly AR smart glasses are making significant, affordable, and high-performance strides. TriLite's laser projection display sets a new standard for projection displays for AR. At the same time, Varjo's high-fidelity XR headsets cater to professional markets demanding the utmost in visual clarity and immersion. These advancements and the latest devices signal a continuing maturity in the XR hardware sector, promising enhanced experiences and broader adoption across various industries.

XREAL holds a commanding 50% share of the AR smart glasses market thanks to its lightweight design and high image quality. Kura Technologies, on the other hand, is setting new benchmarks with its AR glasses, featuring ultra-bright displays and 150° field of view. TriLite's revolutionary laser projection displays, known as the world's smallest, provide visual clarity essential for AR applications. Varjo continues to lead the high-fidelity XR headset market, offering 4k x 4k resolution and a 120° x 105° field of view, crucial for professional-grade immersive experiences. These advancements are not only enhancing the user experience but are also accelerating the adoption of XR technologies across various industries, from gaming and entertainment to healthcare and manufacturing.

"While software and applications are integral to any user experience, the hardware supporting those applications is a foundation requirement. These cutting-edge innovations are setting new industry standards and accelerating the adoption of XR across diverse sectors. XR holds immense potential for transforming the way we interact with the physical and digital worlds, changing both the consumer experience and professional applications," concludes Beinat.

These findings are from ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators: XR Hardware report. This report is part of the company's Extended Reality (XR) Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abi-research-names-hot-tech-innovators-in-xr-hardware-kura-technologies-xreal-trilite-and-varjo-302258085.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
