CallTower's Suzanne Walker Recognized as a Top 10 Influential Woman in Business

Channel Director Suzanne Walker recognized for leadership and impact, named among The Business Worldwide's Top 10 Influential Women

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including ones for Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom solutions, is proud to announce that Suzanne Walker, an esteemed Channel Director, has been recognized by The Business Worldwide as one of the Top 10 Influential Women Driving Business Success in 2024.

Suzanne Walker's dedication, leadership, and forward-thinking strategies have been instrumental in shaping CallTower's channel growth and overall success. Her recognition as an influential woman in business speaks to her tireless work in expanding CallTower's partner ecosystem and her commitment to driving excellence across the organization.

William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower, shared his excitement for this prestigious acknowledgment, "We are incredibly proud of Suzanne for being featured as one of the Top 10 Influential Women Driving Business Success in 2024. Her leadership has not only strengthened our channel partnerships but also helped fuel CallTower's continued growth. Suzanne's ability to forge lasting relationships and foster collaboration is truly remarkable, and this recognition is a testament to her relentless dedication. We are grateful to have Suzanne as part of the CallTower team, and we look forward to many more successes together."

This honor further solidifies Suzanne Walker's role as a dynamic leader within CallTower and the broader communications industry. As CallTower continues to expand its presence, Suzanne's contributions will remain pivotal in fostering innovation and growth in the years to come.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions, and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center, and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.

About The Business Worldwide

The Business Worldwide is a leading source of news and analysis for the global business community, providing insights on trends, leadership, and success stories across industries. Recognized for its comprehensive coverage of influential leaders and innovative companies, The Business Worldwide highlights individuals and organizations making a significant impact in driving business growth and development on a global scale. Visit www.thebusinessworldwide.com for more information.

Contact Information

Kade Herbert

Marketing Manager

kherbert@calltower.com

(702) 951-2449

Tonya Wheatfall

Marketing Coordinator

twheatfall@calltower.com

9406665906

SOURCE: CallTower, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.