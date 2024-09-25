Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
Experience a Festive Cabo Getaway With Solmar Hotels & Resorts

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / As the holiday season approaches, families are seeking a getaway that will delight both kids and adults. Solmar Hotels & Resorts' five stunning properties in Los Cabos offer something for everyone-world-class golf, luxurious spas, private beaches, kids' clubs, water parks, outdoor activities, and a range of dining options, as well as spacious suites with kitchens. The season is filled with unique experiences like whale watching and festive holiday celebrations.

Grand Solmar Land's End

Grand Solmar Land's End

Holiday Festivities

While Cabo may be known for its tropical climate, Solmar Hotels & Resorts transforms the destination into a winter wonderland. Guests can partake in festive activities like Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, Santa's unforgettable parachute arrival, piñata parties, gingerbread house-making workshops, and indulgent churros and chocolates for Three Kings Day. To elevate the festivities, La Roca, Brigantine, and Anica offer special menus for Christmas. The celebrations culminate with dazzling themed New Year's Eve parties at each property, such as the Fabulous 50s featuring an Elvis Presley tribute at Solmar Playa Grande.

About the Resorts

  • Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes offers an upscale retreat with expansive suites overlooking the Pacific. Guests enjoy direct access to the 18-hole Solmar Golf Links designed by Greg Norman, along with a variety of amenities, including a kids' club with a water park, a luxurious spa, pickleball court, fine dining restaurant, and water activities like paddleboarding and kayaking.

  • Grand Solmar Land's End boasts a prime location near the world-famous Cabo Arch at the southernmost tip of the peninsula with stunning panoramic views, infinity pools, kids' club, swim-up bars and farm-to-table dining.

  • Playa Grande Resort is perfect for action-packed fun with mini-golf, tennis courts, award-winning spa, two jacuzzies and four pools (with distinct adult, family and children's areas), kids' club, theme nights, and daily activities.

  • The Ridge at Playa Grande is ideally located in the heart of Cabo San Lucas, within walking distance to the marina, which boasts numerous restaurants and activities. The hotel offers a more intimate experience with spacious family suites with kitchens, kids' club, mini golf court, tennis court, infinity pool, private beach, theme nights and full-service spa using traditional and ancient techniques.

  • Solmar Resort, the brand's first hotel, was established in 1974. This 100-room hotel, showcasing inviting Mediterranean-style architecture, seamlessly blends comfort with excitement. Guests enjoy private beach access, two pools, a jacuzzi, two restaurants, and the convenience of being close to Cabo's vibrant city center.

Destination Attractions

Beyond the resorts, Cabo San Lucas is a haven for adventure. Renowned as one of the world's top whale-watching destinations, December marks the start of the season, offering guests extraordinary encounters with humpback and gray whales. Solmar Hotels & Resorts arranges these excursions, while also providing opportunities to explore the vibrant underwater world through scuba diving and snorkeling. For a more leisurely experience, guests can embark on a sunset cruise along Cabo's stunning coastline with the Solmar Sea Experience.

For more information, visit https://solmar.com/.

Contact Information

Delfina Guemes
delfina@dgprstudio.com
3057759131

SOURCE: Solmar Hotels & Resorts

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
