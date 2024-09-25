Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CNX: PRR) ("PRR," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. Q.P., is titled "Extending the Golden Triangle with High-Grade Discoveries."

Report excerpt: "Prospect Ridge Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based public junior exploration company. The Company is exploring gold-silver-copper-rich mineralization on its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects south of the Golden Triangle region of BC. The Company is financed to conduct its initial +2,000 m drilling program on its highest priority target, Copper Ridge. They raised over $5.2 million earlier in 2024, a positive indication of support for their management team and the projects."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal. Investors are encouraged to sign up for a subscription to receive research reports and other valuable information.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and many other portals, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe, please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital does hold shares or options in the Company. The analyst does not hold shares or options in the Company. Couloir Capital has been retained under a service agreement by the Company. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224487

SOURCE: Couloir Capital Ltd